Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Shares Gap Up to $16.22

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.22, but opened at $16.84. Marine Products shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 214 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Marine Products by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Marine Products by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marine Products by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 99,006 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 14.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

