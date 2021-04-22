MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26.

Shares of HZO opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.78.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $157,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

