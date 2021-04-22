Mario Szotlender Sells 37,500 Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Stock

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Director Mario Szotlender sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$22,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,951,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,190,405.85.

Mario Szotlender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Mario Szotlender sold 20,500 shares of Atico Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$12,505.00.

Shares of ATY stock opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.56 million and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.53. Atico Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.69.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

