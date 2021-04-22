MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $523.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $520.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $410.76 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

