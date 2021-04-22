MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after acquiring an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,273,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $59,167,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $523.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $520.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.53. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.76 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.00.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

