Maro Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16,734.00 (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Maro has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a total market capitalization of $187.85 million and $16,734.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00067380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00019118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00093248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.09 or 0.00694404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,220.32 or 0.08229996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 937,517,422 coins and its circulating supply is 480,492,266 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars.

