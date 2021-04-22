Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.09

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.09 and last traded at $128.03, with a volume of 8103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.15.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

