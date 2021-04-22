Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 138 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

FLT opened at $287.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.31 and a 200 day moving average of $266.24. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.60 and a 52-week high of $295.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

