Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $1,351,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 74.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 85,724 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APAM opened at $54.09 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

