Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,048,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

