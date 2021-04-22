Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. raised its position in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $228.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.92 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

