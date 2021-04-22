Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $353.76

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $353.76 and last traded at $348.56, with a volume of 253183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $351.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.26.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

