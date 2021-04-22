MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $99.96. 3,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $102.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Insiders sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

