Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.2% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Mastercard by 91.2% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 42,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 204,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $386.06. 8,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,817. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $383.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

