Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $418.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $412.00 to $418.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $383.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $380.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a one year low of $251.00 and a one year high of $389.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Mastercard by 11.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,589,000 after purchasing an additional 75,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

