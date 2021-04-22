Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,630,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MATX stock opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

