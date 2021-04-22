Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 939 ($12.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Monday.

MTW stock opened at GBX 762 ($9.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.42 million and a PE ratio of 21.23. Mattioli Woods has a 12-month low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 800 ($10.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 694.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 707.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

