Maxim Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC)

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

NASDAQ:TC opened at $3.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.14. TuanChe has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $1.17. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 58.68% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TuanChe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TuanChe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TuanChe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

