McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at UBS Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $232.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

