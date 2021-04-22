MDU Resources Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 888 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 983% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 375,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,751,000 after buying an additional 553,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,168,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.