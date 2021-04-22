MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,088,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

