MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 131.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up about 0.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $253.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $256.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,165 shares of company stock worth $45,623,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

