MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $4.39 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 353.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after buying an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after buying an additional 623,128 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average of $105.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.