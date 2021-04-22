MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

MAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE:MAX opened at $34.38 on Thursday. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93.

In other news, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,727.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

