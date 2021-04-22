Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $190.73

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $190.73 and last traded at $188.53, with a volume of 254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.12.

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.67.

Get Medpace alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.82 and its 200 day moving average is $143.18.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,919,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,396,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,074,931.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $17,367,378. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.