Megacoin (MEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $776,759.22

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $776,759.22 and $9.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.48 or 0.00511033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005721 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002433 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,465,630 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

