Meme Market Capitalization Achieves $35.48 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 31% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Meme has a total market cap of $35.48 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $1,267.13 or 0.02563743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.36 or 0.00496429 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005424 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00028044 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.