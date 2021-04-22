MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 2.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $18,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $6.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,570.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,598. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,509.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,567.12. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9,855.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

