Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €9.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on B4B3. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.67 ($10.20).

B4B3 stock opened at €10.50 ($12.35) on Wednesday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €7.92 ($9.32) and a fifty-two week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $31.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

