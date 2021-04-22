Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$65.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Metro to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.78.

Shares of MRU stock traded down C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 253,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,082. Metro has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$66.25. The company has a market cap of C$14.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

