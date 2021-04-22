Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

NYSE:MCB traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.60. 1,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

MCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 4,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $233,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $783,685. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.