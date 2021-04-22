MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.79

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $6.90. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 30,692 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

