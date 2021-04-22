Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Chronos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,014 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.6% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $260.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.47. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $169.39 and a 12 month high of $261.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.02.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.