Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.58 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $169.39 and a 1 year high of $261.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.02.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

