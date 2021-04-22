Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.86.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.17. 25,510,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,498,410. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $169.39 and a 12-month high of $261.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,472,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 134,935 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,813,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 129,870 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 32,716 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 93,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,047,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

