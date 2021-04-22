Minter Network (BIP) Reaches Market Cap of $63.70 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $63.70 million and approximately $572,647.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00282427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027131 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,011,385,430 coins and its circulating supply is 3,806,175,863 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.