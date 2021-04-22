Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $744.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $670.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $642.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $714.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,494.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $4,857,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

