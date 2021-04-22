MLP (ETR:MLP) PT Set at €10.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

MLP (ETR:MLP) has been given a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on MLP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

MLP stock opened at €7.20 ($8.47) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €6.96 and its 200 day moving average is €5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The stock has a market cap of $783.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. MLP has a 1-year low of €4.46 ($5.24) and a 1-year high of €7.20 ($8.47).

About MLP

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

