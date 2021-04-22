MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MMA Capital were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MMA Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MMA Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MMA Capital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MMA Capital by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 61,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MMA Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMAC opened at $16.89 on Thursday. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 171.54% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

