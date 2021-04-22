Mohawk Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,443 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical volume of 2,295 call options.

Mohawk Group stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $665.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. Mohawk Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $2,361,012.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 288,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $6,778,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,648,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

