Morgan Stanley Acquires 25,797 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.58% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 24,485 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCVT opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

