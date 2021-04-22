Morgan Stanley Boosts Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) Price Target to $277.00

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $277.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

BRK/B stock opened at $272.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.72 and its 200 day moving average is $234.83.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.