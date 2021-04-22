Morgan Stanley Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $250.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.30.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $232.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $234.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

