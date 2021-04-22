Morgan Stanley Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $477.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $477.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $506.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $475.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

