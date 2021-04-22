Morgan Stanley Cuts The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $46.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.80.

BK stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,702 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

