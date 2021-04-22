Morgan Stanley Has $11.14 Million Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $856,000.

EWN opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

