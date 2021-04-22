Morgan Stanley Increases Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $35.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The business had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,325. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

