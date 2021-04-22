Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stepan were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Stepan by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Stepan by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Stepan by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $129.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 12-month low of $83.66 and a 12-month high of $131.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $494.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.20 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $99,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,953.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.