Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,641,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after buying an additional 385,787 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 234,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 175,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $31.39 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $3,058,333.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,410.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,727 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,096. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

