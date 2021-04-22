Morgan Stanley Raises The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $60.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.47.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.